Happiness Tips For INTJs

5 Things INTJ Personalities Need to Have in Order to Be Happy

There are many things INTJs absolutely hate but only a handful that bring them the most joy. There's a reason INTJs are one of the rarest personality types, and that's because not many can keep up with them. As highly analytical and confident people, INTJs require specific things in their lives in order to be their happiest. See five of them below.

1. Alone time

As introverts who work better alone, hate small talk, and prefer to stay out of the spotlight, INTJs really value time to themselves. They're extremely independent in nature and feel most comfortable away from company, unless it's those who share their intellect and values. And because it's easy for this type to butt heads with people who are incompetent or close-minded, they feel it's just best to keep alone.

2. Challenges

INTJs are insatiably curious and are constantly looking for new ways to improve their own skills as well as existing systems. They're known to be one of the most strategic and logical thinkers, which means they need to be intellectually stimulated at all times. This personality type will grow restless otherwise — and a bored INTJ equals an irritable INTJ. They're always up for a challenge and thrive on being able to resolve problems.

3. Total honesty

If there's one type of person INTJs dislike most, it's somebody who's fake. They see right through the bullsh*t and prefer straightforward conversations over meaningless small talk. Since rationale rules their personality rather than emotion — hence, T(hinking) instead of F(eeling) — they value truth over everything. Sugarcoating is not their strong suit, though that usually means that they can come off harsh or cold to those who don't know them very well. Transparency and authenticity are what INTJs absolutely need.

4. Freedom

Whether it be in the workplace or with relationships, INTJs do not like to be tied down. They become easily frustrated when they feel like they're being confined professionally because they're highly confident in their own capabilities. Similarly, they prefer to keep only a small circle of friends so that they're able to maintain their independence. INTJs are most happy when they're given the freedom to do what they please. When it comes to romantic partners, they also need someone who's equally as self-sufficient in order for things to last.

5. Stimulating friendships

INTJs are very selective about the company they keep. They need to surround themselves with people who are just as real and thoughtful as they are. This personality type would rather learn and grow as an individual than gossip about others, which means boring friends won't make the cut but those who are smart and can engage in stimulating conversations will.

Image Source: Unsplash / Jakub Kapusnak
