17 Things You Never Knew About the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, From a Former Employee

The moment I stepped foot into Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Orlando, I was completely overwhelmed with actual childlike wonder — and I'm not using that phrase lightly. From a diehard Potter fan's perspective, it is everything you could dream of . . . and more. Since my first trip to Universal Orlando's Harry Potter World, I've ventured to Harry Potter World Hollywood, which is another amazing extension of the wizarding world.

Still, there's something special about Florida's park that has always spoken to me, and like most fans, I've devoured any facts, tips, and secrets I could about this magical place. A few months ago, a former employee of Wizarding World did a revealing AMA on Reddit, where user tabathafortis answered pretty much any question you can imagine about what it's like to work at the park and what things only employees would know. Read on for some fascinating answers to questions fans asked about Harry Potter World in Orlando.