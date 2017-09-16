 Skip Nav
How Often Should You Clean Everything in Your House? Here's a Handy Guide

Maintaining a beautiful household can be so rewarding, but that doesn't mean it is free from its challenges, mainly cleaning. Yes. Having a home means lots and lots (and lots) of cleaning. It can really seem endless! So, to prevent you from any washing and scrubbing-induced breakdowns in your near future, we decided to compile the ultimate list of how often you should clean every single thing in your home. From dirty dishes and your bathroom countertop, all the way to your beloved laptop (yep, you should be cleaning that too), read on to make sure that your cleaning routine is right on schedule.

Every Day: Dishes
Every Day: Kitchen Countertops
Every Day: Kitchen Sink
Every Day: Bathroom Surfaces
Every Day: Make Bed
Every Week: Dust
Every Week: Vacuum
Every Week: Change Sheets
Every Week: Clean Out Pantry (and Fridge!)
Every Week: Mirrors
Every Week: Mop
Every Week: Laptop
Every Month: Dust Blinds
Every Month: Mattress
Every Month: Vents
Every Month: Light Fixtures
Every 6 Months: Kitchen Range Hood
Every 6 Months: Inside Oven & Fridge
Every 6 Months: Pillows
Cleaning TipsSpring CleaningSpringCleaning
