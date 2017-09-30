 Skip Nav
Walt Disney World
Disney World Costumes That Only the Most Dedicated Park-Goers Will Get
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime

How to Deep-Clean Your Mattress

Deep-Clean Your Mattress For a Better Night's Sleep

Sometimes your mattress needs some serious attention. Along with refreshing your bed, this easy cleaning DIY ensures a better night's sleep. No need for harsh chemicals or expensive concoctions — all you need is a box of baking soda for this cleaner. The addition of essential oil gently scents your bed, helping to soothe and lull you to sleep.

Related
How to Clean Everything in Your Home and Beyond

What You'll Need:

  • 16-ounce box baking soda
  • Essential oil
  • Vacuum cleaner

Directions:

  1. Before beginning, flip or rotate the bed, which is smart to do every six months to extend mattress life and prevent sagging. While you're working on your mattress, toss your bedding in the wash, and fluff duvets or feather beds in the dryer.
  2. Open the box of baking soda and add 10 to 20 drops of your favorite essential oil. Close the box and give it a good shake to distribute the essential oil and break up any large clumps. Lavender, chamomile, sandalwood, and ylang ylang are all soothing scents that would be wonderfully calming. And essential oils are naturally antibacterial.

  1. Sprinkle the baking soda over the bed, using the entire box. Now it's time for a mattress massage! Rub the baking soda mixture into the bed, which really gives your mattress a deep cleaning. Let the baking soda and essential oil work its magic for at least an hour.

  1. While you're waiting, wipe down the walls around your bed and the bed frame, creating a nice and clean sleeping area. After an hour, vacuum the mattress, working slowly to ensure all the baking soda has been removed.

  1. Along with freshening your bed, the mixture helps lift dirt and residue while wicking away moisture. And giving your mattress a good vacuuming sucks away any lurking dust mites, which makes everyone sleep easier. Make the bed, and you're ready for some serious slumber.

Related
Start the 30-Day Cleaning Challenge Today!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
Join the conversation
EcoCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
Eco
Filthy Dishwasher? How to Naturally Clean It
by Sarah Lipoff
Homemade Garbage Disposal Refreshers
Budget Tips
Clean Up Sink Smells With DIY Garbage Disposal Refreshers
by Sarah Lipoff
How to Clean a Natural-Fabric Couch
DIY
Deep-Clean Your Natural-Fabric Couch For Better Snuggling
by Sarah Lipoff
What Should You Throw Away?
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
by Tara Block
DIY Stranger Things Costumes
DIY
Stranger Things Is Already This Year's Hottest Costume
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds