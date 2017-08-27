9 Life Lessons Most People Wish They'd Learned Earlier

Experiences come with age, and it's only as we get older when we realize the things we've done right and wrong. And unfortunately, the most important lessons are learned a little too late. Before we reach that point in our life, we can find out the best rules to live by and start applying them now. Hopefully as a result, we can minimize as much future regret as possible and feel more fulfilled along the way. Here are nine things that are better to learn now rather than later.



20 Things My Dad Wishes Someone Had Told Him in His 20s Related