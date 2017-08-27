45 Life Lessons Written by a "90-Year-Old" Woman

People often tell Regina Brett how great she looks for her age. Turns out, she is actually in her 50s — not 90. She wrote down these life lessons the night before her 45th birthday after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Over that past decade, these lessons have gone viral on the Internet amid claims that she is 90 years old. Luckily, she finds humor in this misrepresentation, knowing how many lives she has touched.

Whatever her age might be, these universal lessons are relatable to anyone who needs a little reminder of what's important in life.

Life isn't fair, but it's still good. When in doubt, just take the next small step. Life is too short to waste time hating anyone. Don't take yourself so seriously. No one else does. Pay off your credit cards every month. You don't have to win every argument. Agree to disagree. Cry with someone. It's more healing than crying alone. Save for retirement, starting with your first paycheck. When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile. Make peace with your past so it won't screw up the present. It's OK to let your children see you cry. Don't compare your life to others'. You have no idea what their journey is all about. If a relationship has to be a secret, you shouldn't be in it. Life is too short for long pity parties. Get busy living, or get busy dying. You can get through anything if you stay put in today. A writer writes. If you want to be a writer, write. It's never too late to have a happy childhood. But the second one is up to you and no one else. When it comes to going after what you love in life, don't take no for an answer. Burn the candles; use the nice sheets; wear the fancy lingerie. Don't save it for a special occasion. Today is special. Overprepare, then go with the flow. Be eccentric now. Don't wait for old age to wear purple. The most important sex organ is the brain. No one is in charge of your happiness except you. Frame every so-called disaster with these words: "In five years, will this matter?" Forgive everyone everything. What other people think of you is none of your business. Time heals almost everything. Give time time. However good or bad a situation is, it will change. Your job won't take care of you when you are sick. Your friends will. Stay in touch. Believe in miracles. Whatever doesn't kill you really does make you stronger. Growing old beats the alternative — dying young. Your children get only one childhood. Make it memorable. Get outside every day. Miracles are waiting everywhere. If we all threw our problems in a pile and saw everyone else's, we'd grab ours back. Don't audit life. Show up and make the most of it now. Get rid of anything that isn't useful, beautiful or joyful. All that truly matters in the end is that you loved. Envy is a waste of time. You already have all you need. The best is yet to come. No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, and show up. Take a deep breath. It calms the mind. If you don't ask, you don't get. Yield. Life isn't tied with a bow, but it's still a gift.

