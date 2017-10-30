 Skip Nav
15 Outdoor Spots You Won't Believe Exist in the Heart of San Francisco​

San Francisco is an undeniably awesome city. Thanks to its quirky, effervescent culture, dynamic food scene, and the copious amount of steep hills — 43 to be exact — you could spend days on end exploring and barely scratch the surface of discovery. Although this pocket of Northern California does encompass an alluring urban jungle — not to mention streets upon streets of elegant Victorian homes — it's the area's natural scenery that keeps people coming back for more. With the Pacific Ocean on one side and mountain ranges sprawling across the bay, San Francisco is one of the most admired gold mines across America when it comes to outdoor activity.

So whether you're looking to wrap your arms around an enormous redwood tree, catch waves along the coast, or hike with hopes of witnessing jaw-dropping views, ahead are 15 of the most scenic places to do whatever your adventurous spirit desires the next time you're in the Bay Area. And the best part? All of these fresh-air excursions are easily accessible — even for the carless folk like myself — and budget-friendly.

Angel Island
Fort Funston
The Presidio
Marshall's Beach
Glen Canyon Park
Sutro Baths
Lands End Trail
Marin Headlands
Battery Spencer
Kirby Cove
Hawk Hill
Point Bonita Lighthouse
Muir Woods
Muir Beach
Mount Tamalpais
