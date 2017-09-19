The Bookworm's Guide to Paris (and What to Read Before Your Visit)

To quote The Picture of Dorian Gray, "When good Americans die, they go to Paris." That said, neither readers nor writers (American or otherwise) have to die to feel that they've gone to heaven while visiting the City of Lights. From stunning parks to rickety, independent booksellers to the cafes where literature's most brilliant minds met and mingled, here's a look at six places and spaces that every bookworm should scope out on their next trip to the French capital . . . plus the books to read while visiting. After all, what's more magical than wandering the same streets as your favorite literary characters (fictional ou pas)?