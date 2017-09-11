You Only Need 3 Days in Paris to Fall in Love

While you could spend weeks, months, and years discovering everything Paris has to offer, three days is enough to get a good taste of it. On the first day, you can immerse yourself in Parisian life; on the second day, you can check off your tourist bucket list; on your third day, you can indulge your senses with Parisian decadence.

As someone who married a Parisian, I've have been lucky to visit my husband's hometown more than a dozen times. That's given me a lot of data to put together this itinerary, which is exactly what I would share with friends who ask: "what should I do with three days in Paris?" To me, it's all about checking out the best museums and cultural tours while still enjoying the things you would do if you actually lived there. After these three perfect days in Paris, you might even consider moving to your favorite arrondissement.