Holy Smokes, Target's Newest Mobile App Feature Will Change the Way You Shop

Everyone knows you can't go to Target and purchase just one thing, which makes it even more frustrating when you can't seem to find that one item you just have to have. Well, Target has come up with a genius solution to eliminate that issue by adding GPS-like technology to its mobile app that will show costumers directly where to locate what they're looking for.

The new technology, which will be available in about half of Target stores this holiday season, will reportedly show shoppers where they are located within the store and then map out a path for them to easily follow to find the item of their desire. "This promises to make it easier than ever to find what you're looking for, so you can fill up your cart and get on your way," Target's Chief Digital Officer, Mike McNamara, said in a press release.

We'd have to agree. Having a map to locate items is truly a game changer, especially during those times when you can't find an employee on the sales floor. In addition to lowering prices on thousands of items, this is just yet another reason for us to love shopping at Target.

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
