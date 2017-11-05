 Skip Nav
How Many Hours of Sleep You Need Based on Your Zodiac Sign
50+ of the Best Dollar Store Finds
A Sleep Physician Reveals 20 Expert Secrets to a Better Night's Rest
0
14 Hidden Gems in Los Angeles You Don't Want to Miss

Los Angeles, City of Angels, La La Land, you name it! With its wide expanse and scattered swells of attractions, it's easy to get lost in the maze of options that LA has to offer. Many visitors get overwhelmed and wind up settling on touristy places like Universal City Walk, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, or Santa Monica Pier. While those destinations are awesome in their own right, they definitely don't expose the true mystique of LA all on their own. It's no wonder so many visitors leave with the taste of "cliché" in their mouths and no idea about the richness of this city's subtleties. As an LA native, I find this simply unacceptable and feel compelled to spill the details on some of my favorite lesser-known spots!

From an abandoned neighborhood overflowing with street art to a tour through a majestic historical mansion, there's a whole world of hidden gems brimming just beneath the LA facade. Start planning early! You'll want to spend ample time at each of these places.

Sunken City
Museum of Death
Mosaic Tile House
Huntington Library
Abalone Cove Tide Pools
Korean Bell of Friendship
Wayfarers Chapel
Red West Pizza
Clifton's Cafeteria
The Last Bookstore
Olvera Street
The Banning Museum
The Smell
Aero Theatre
Travel TipsAmericaLos AngelesTravel
