 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Things You Need to Throw Away
Humor
This Reporter Was Not Given Proper Warning Before Going on the New Disneyland Ride
Productivity
One a Day: Throw These 116 Things Away
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop

Things to Throw Away

11 Things You Need to Throw Away

The first step to taking care of yourself and de-stressing is to make sure that your environment is in order. Seeing your house full of clutter can affect your mood negatively and make your personal space seem like a place you want to escape from, rather than something to look forward to coming home to. Organize a "throwing out" day every month to make sure that you don't have clutter building up. Here are some things you should consider purging from your home, and download our printable to help you get rid of items you don't need!

Related
41 Insanely Awesome Organization Hacks

1. Old magazines

Get rid of old magazines you have lying around because chances are, you aren't going to read them again. Find places where you can donate your magazines to such as child care centers, doctor's offices, nail salons, nursing homes, and libraries. If there's an article that really speaks to you, scan a digital image of it and keep it in your computer. Or keep a folder of magazine clippings if you like saving magazine articles.

2. Receipts, bills, and documents

Throw away receipts for items that you aren't planning on returning, and ones that you won't need to use come tax time. If you're wary of throwing away receipts, you can make a digital copy of them with a basic scanner, a pricey specialized receipt scanner ($180), or a smartphone app ($5). See here for a full list of documents you should keep forever or temporarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Clothes

Use the two-year-rule for clothes — get rid of apparel that you haven't worn in two years. Sell them to a thrift store (find a thrift store at thethriftshopper.com) or donate them to the needy.

Related
121 Things to Do Instead of Spending Money

4. Books

Go through your bookshelf and gather together books you haven't touched in months and ones that you aren't planning on rereading. Be realistic and make sure you're ruthless. If you haven't touched it in a year, you're most likely not going to read it again. Sell the books on Amazon, Craigslist, or eBay. You can even trade them for something else on swap.com. You can always donate them as well!

5. Medicine and vitamins

Take a look at your medicine closet and clear out drugs that have expired, medicine that has sat on your shelf for too long, or ones that you no longer use. First, check to see what the proper disposal methods are for the medication, and if you can't find any, check to see if your community has a drug take-back program. If there isn't a program near you, then the FDA advises mixing medicine with "used coffee grounds or kitty litter" in a container or sealable bag before throwing it away to make the drugs less appealing.

6. Makeup and perfume

Go through your beauty cabinet and get rid of makeup that's too old or that you don't use. There are programs out there that let you recycle your makeup, such as MAC, which has a program that lets you exchange six empty containers for a new eyeshadow, lip gloss, or lipstick. Kiehl's also has a program that gives you products in exchange for Kiehl's containers. POPSUGAR Beauty has a neat list of when to throw away cosmetics.

7. Jewelry

Go through your jewelry and dispose of the broken costume jewelry and make plans to sell ones that you don't wear. For fine jewelry, look up appraisers from the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. Once you have a quoted price, shop around at auction houses, estate buyers, pawnshops, and jewelers to see if you can find a better deal.

8. Food

Go through your pantry and fridge and clear out items that need to be thrown out — the old, unused, and rotting. Do this weekly instead of monthly, just to make sure you don't have any unpleasant surprises!

Related
Start the 30-Day Cleaning Challenge Today!

9. Some memorabilia

Many organizing experts advise to be ruthless and throw away memorabilia like cards and gifts you don't use. I agree, but I think you can keep some of them by perhaps creating some sort of poster with old cards or designating a small shoe box for memorabilia. Resolve to throw away anything that can't fit into the box.

10. Notebooks

I don't know about you, but I have a ton of notebooks lying around. Take a look at them and throw out the ones that you no longer need. My notebooks are filled with notes from classes I take and notes from meetings.

11. Old or unused electronics

Have an electric piano you don't use? Or maybe you just never got around to getting rid of your old laptop or cell phone. Sell your electronics on Gazelle.com and Nextworth.com. These sites are great because they'll quote you a price for the item you wish to sell. You can also sell it on sites such as Craigslist and eBay.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
OrganizationCleaning
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
thebellaimage thebellaimage 3 years
I think this list is a great way to start weeding out the no-longer-useful, but under the category of documents, it is noted that there are a number of original documents you do need to keep. Most of these are true but many on the list can be scanned and just kept available electronically. My other concern was the listing of books. My passion is books - I have a library full of them. Lots of them are much older than 6 months. I keep them becasue they are great reference sources, or I loved them, or I plan to read them, or for any number of reasons. Books are the gateway to knowledge and wisdom. Give them up thoughtfully.
Shi-Rox Shi-Rox 3 years
This is how I unwind
springfellow3 springfellow3 5 years
Work in Progress SpringFellowHawke
Annie-Gabillet Annie-Gabillet 5 years
On this list, I need to start with magazines, makeup, and notebooks!
noonehere noonehere 5 years
What a good idea... Hardest is for the books though
Molly-Goodson Molly-Goodson 5 years
This is a great list...time to get a head start on that Spring cleaning.
cmhads cmhads 5 years
Such a good article. I definitely tend to keep things I don't need- Makeup, Clothes, Receipts. I am awful!
Leta-Shy Leta-Shy 5 years
Great ideas! I need to do so many of these.
Bathrooms
How to Get Rid of Ants in the Bathroom
by Kate McKenna
How to Clean Your Dishwasher
Eco
Filthy Dishwasher? How to Naturally Clean It
by Sarah Lipoff
Clever Organization Hacks
Organization
7 Genius Organization Hacks That Will Seriously Change Your Life
by Nicole Yi
Productivity
One a Day: Throw These 116 Things Away
by Hilary White
Habits of People With Clean Kitchens
Organization
7 Things People With Clean Kitchens Do Every Day
by Anna Monette Roberts
Spring Essentials For Bohemians
Spring Fashion
Show Off Your Free Spirit In These 15 Spring Bohemian Essentials
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Free Printable To-Do Lists
Productivity
15 Printable Organization Sheets to Help Get Your Life Together
by Nicole Yi
Pinterest-Perfect House in Real Life
Pinterest
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
The Pioneer Woman's Kitchen
Kitchens
10 Kitchen Organization Tips From The Pioneer Woman
by Anna Monette Roberts
Questions Interviewers Want You to Ask
Job Search
Ask These 7 Questions at Your Next Job Interview — They Won't Be Expecting Them
by Hilary White
Desk Accessories For Cat Lovers
Organization
17 Cute Desk Accessories For the Proudest Cat Lady at the Office
by Macy Cate Williams
Smoothie Recipes That Keep You Full
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds