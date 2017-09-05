 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Travel
9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional
Travel
22 Airport Hacks to Remember Before Your Next Flight
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When to Stash or Trash Important Papers

Some of us are pack rats by default; we don't know how long to keep what we think are important documents, so we store them in boxes indefinitely. Clueless clutter makes it difficult to find something when you actually need to reference it. Stop storing trash, and get organized when you learn how long you should hold onto certain papers.

Additional reporting by Tara Block

Related
12 Things You Should Never Throw Away

Documents to Keep For Life
7-Year Rule
Bank Statements
Monthly Bills
Credit Accounts
Employment Records
Pay Stubs
Real-Estate Records
Insurance
Investments and Retirement Accounts
Warranties
Auto
Receipts
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Home LifeDocumentsOrganization
Join The Conversation
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Great tips on what to do with these docs.  Always feels too weird to throw them out!
Organization
The Surprising $9 Product That Saved Me From Toy Room Hell
by Kate Schweitzer
List of Things to Dispose Of
Productivity
One a Day: Throw These 116 Things Away
by Hilary White
Chip and Joanna Gaines Kitchen Organization Tips
Kitchens
10 Kitchen Organization Tips to Steal From Chip and Joanna Gaines
by Erin Cullum
Room Organization Ideas
Organization
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
by Angela Elias
The Best Home Organizing Products
Decorating Tips
15 Things Organized People Have in Their Homes
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds