103 Things You Should Always Throw Away

Nothing will have you feeling more refreshed than decluttering your living space from unnecessary stuff. Here are all the things you can and should throw away on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis to free space in your home. While most of these items can be tossed in the trash or recycled, some can also be sold or donated. Bottom line, ditch these 100-plus things for a cleaner, less cluttered life.



11 Things You Need to Throw Away Related