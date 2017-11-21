35 Free and Fun iPhone Wallpapers to Liven Up Your Life

If you're keeping your "old" iPhone 6 or 6 Plus even though the new one is out, you're probably going to need a few fun details to make it feel fresh. Instead of sticking with the lame Apple wallpapers, try some of band.do's wallpapers — free, ready to download, and absolutely adorable.

These pretty wallpapers will definitely make your phone feel more personal — especially the ones that speak to your personal life (fries before guys, anyone?). Take a look, and if these don't resonate with you, maybe other sets of charming or geeky wallpapers will.