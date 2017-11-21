 Skip Nav
35 Free and Fun iPhone Wallpapers to Liven Up Your Life

If you're keeping your "old" iPhone 6 or 6 Plus even though the new one is out, you're probably going to need a few fun details to make it feel fresh. Instead of sticking with the lame Apple wallpapers, try some of band.do's wallpapers — free, ready to download, and absolutely adorable.

These pretty wallpapers will definitely make your phone feel more personal — especially the ones that speak to your personal life (fries before guys, anyone?). Take a look, and if these don't resonate with you, maybe other sets of charming or geeky wallpapers will.

Dreams Do Come True
A Happy Mess
Mermaids Don't Cry
Stickers
Dottie
You Are Very Smart
Bows
Your Future Looks Bright
Chill Pills
Inspiring Mottos
You Are Better Than Unicorns and Sparkles Combined
Fruit
Snakes
Fries Before Guys
Black and White Flowers
Pink Stripes
Frills
Have Fun OK?
Red Hearts
Oh Wow Hi Yeah
Flora Bunda
Gems
Happy Heart
Wear Your Headphones at the Disco
Black and White Stripe Heart
Keep It Real
Neon Ticket Stripe
La La La
Supercute Hearts
OMG
Ooh La La
