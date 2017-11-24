 Skip Nav
90 Dresses That Totally Nail Geek-Chic

Whatever the occasion, there's something spectacular about a gorgeous dress — especially when that dress totally reps your favorite fandom. Well, geeky girls, we've got a treat for you! From Harry Potter to Pokémon, here are 90 gorgeous garments that show off your nerdy side without skimping on style.

Want more? Check out our list of the coolest geeky swimsuits!

Rainbow Emoji Dress
$79
Muz Man Skater Dress
$62
Legend of Zelda Stained Glass Dress
$35
Emoji Fun Mini Dress
$25
Hylian Shield Dress
$62
Rainbow Space Invaders Dress
$90
Spaceman Invaders Dress
$62
Emoji Nation Mini Dress
$27
Puzzle and Flow Dress
$51
Chibi Zelda Skater Dress
$62
Emoji Fun Baseball Shirt Dress
$30
Zelda Kaftan
$62
Donkey Kong Dress
$47
DC Comics Wonder Woman Dress
$28
The Riddler Scoop Dress
$90
Batman and Catwoman Kiss Dress
$35
Captain America Suit Dress
$67
Marvel Comics Sublimated Dress
$40
Harley Quinn Reversible Skater Dress
$70
Avengers Icon Dress
$40
Loki Dress
$35
Venom Dress
$62
Superman and Wonder Woman Kiss Dress
$25
Harley Quinn Print Dress
$35
Captain America Age of Ultron Dress
$45
DC Comics Harley Quinn Dress
$35
Sithkura Dress
$50
Star Trek Original Series Tee Dress
$40
Star Wars R2-D2 Dress
$35
Cloud City Pin-Up Dress
$150
Iron Throne Skater Dress
$90
Star Wars Dress
$75
Hoth Pin-Up Dress
$150
Han Solo Dress
$35
Westeros Skater Dress
$90
Captain America Knit Dress
$40
Bad Guys Heart Dress
$60
Darth Vader Knit Pattern Dress
$40
Doctor Who Tenth Doctor David Tennant Dress
$35
Doctor Who TARDIS Tunic
$30
Van Gogh TARDIS A-Line Dress
$40
Vintage Style Doctor Who TARDIS Dress
$95
Doctor Who TARDIS Dress
$35
Doctor Who Eleventh Doctor Dress
$37
Doctor Who Tenth Doctor David Tennant Dress
$39
Black Marauder's Map Dress
$35
Marauder's Map Reversible Skater Dress
$90
Patronus Skater Dress
$90
Hogwarts Uniform Dress
$35
Dobby Play Dress
$90
Harry Potter Symbols Dress
$30
Luna Lovegood Dress
$200
Harry Potter Simple Shirt Dress
$40
Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Dress
$26
Deathly Hallows Skater Dress
$90
Solemnly Swear Dress
$35
Harry Potter Prom Dress
$192
Harry Potter Baby Doll Dress
$45
Harry Potter Newspaper Dress
$35
The Little Mermaid Silhouette Dress
$40
Sailor Jupiter Dress
$62
Tinker Bell Skater Dress
$90
Kawaii Skater Dress
$76
Sailor Moon Artemis and Luna Dress
$35
D'oh Happy Day Dress
$120
Peter Pan Shooter Dress
$90
Ariel vs. Ursula Reversible Dress
$175
Chibi Moon Dress
$62
Pokémon Starters Dress
$35
Disney Princess Quotes Dress
$35
The Body Eclectic Dress
$90
Purple Galaxy Skater Dress
$68
Science of Style Dress
$72
The Way I Galaxy It Dress
$42
Stellar Dress
$60
Flaming Maxi Dress
$95
Take the World by Storm Dress
$49
Just Be Cosmic Dress
$100
Freak of Nature Dress
$95
Rad to the Bone Dress
$90
Sun Moon Stars Babydoll Dress
$60
Heart and Solar System Dress
$75
Universal Stunner Dress
$65
Start Spreading the Mews Dress
$70
Orphan Black Swing Dress
$40
Supernatural Castiel Dress
$35
Sherlock "Bored" Skater Dress
$60
Orphan Black Helix Print Dress
$30
Supernatural Symbols Dress
$35
Down to a Fine Art Dress in Night
$130
