 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
Geek Culture
Whoa: This Harry Potter Theory Could've Changed the Series Completely
Geek Culture
Why '80s Babies Are Different Than Other Millennials
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra

Math Puzzle Mistake

If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy

Not all math problems are meant to be solved — some are here just to watch the world burn and make people question everything they ever learned in school. And while some problems have different solutions, others have answers that don't deal with numbers at all, like a Facebook post asking people to find a math mistake.

Related
6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised

The photo, shared by Facebook user Antley Lamont Staten, shows a photo of a man holding up two sheets of paper. One paper has the numbers 1-9 written on it. The other paper asks people to share when you find the mistake. Try to solve it for yourself below:

Did you groan? Or are you trying to figure out what the issue is with the numbers? The answer is on the paper to the left — the man spelled "mistake" wrong. The post has clearly struck a nerve, considering it has more than 100,000 reactions, 800,000 shares, and plenty more comments.

Sometimes the answer really is simple and requires no math at all.

Image Source: Facebook user Antley Lamont Staten
Join the conversation
FacebookDigital Life
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Melania Trump Swats Donald's Hand
Politics
by Eleanor Sheehan
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
This Modeling Class Is Teaching Self-Love to Girls With Down Syndrome
by Natalie Rivera
Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
YouTube Math Puzzle
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Wedding Hashtag Generator
Digital Life
This Website Will Create a Free Wedding Hashtag in Seconds!
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Why You Shouldn't Add Your Crush on Social Media Right Away
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds