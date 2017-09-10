 Skip Nav
Humor
If Zodiac Signs Were Emoji . . .
Tech Tips
The Random Punctuation Mark You Didn't Know You Needed
Space
Rare GIF of a Dying Star Will Make You Rethink Your Existence

Neville Longbottom Alternate Harry Potter Theory

This Alternate Harry Potter Story About Neville Will Rock Your World

Any true Harry Potter fan keeps up with all the new theories and possibilities that seem to pop up every few weeks. This latest one is an alternate storyline that completely turns around the series, focusing instead on Neville Longbottom.

The fan fiction, written by Tumblr user ink-splotch, explores what the world of Harry Potter would've looked like if Voldemort had chosen to mark Neville as his opponent instead. The long story makes huge changes to each book — for example, the writer imagines that Neville wouldn't be a "savior," but rather a scarred Neville who would still forget and lose items. The books would still focus in on Harry, Ron, and Hermione's adventures but only because they were reckless and willing to explore, not because of some unprecedented need to stop Voldemort.

Read the full post below to see how the entire Harry Potter world could've been. It definitely makes you think about all the relationship dynamics in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT
http://ink-splotch.tumblr.com/post/112332424299/have-you-ever-thought-about-writing-a-fic-in-which


Whoa.

Image Sources: Warner Bros. and Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Geek CultureTumblrJ.K. RowlingTheoriesHarry PotterMovies
Join The Conversation
Harry Potter
These 15 Harry Potter ASMR Sleep Videos Will Put a Spell on You
by Hilary White
Why Lily and James Potter Have the Same Patronus
J.K. Rowling
Proof That Lily and James Potter Were Soulmates, According to J.K. Rowling
by Hilary White
Roger's Gardens Magic and Mayhem Halloween Boutique
Harry Potter
by Brinton Parker
Free Pumpkin Stencils
Geek Culture
49 Free Templates For the Coolest Jack-o'-Lantern on the Block
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why Did Harry Potter End Up With Ginny Weasley?
J.K. Rowling
Sorry, Haters, Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley Were Destined For Each Other
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds