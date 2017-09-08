How to Create a Wedding Hashtag No One Else Will Have

 Skip Nav
There are some brides who ask guests to unplug at their wedding, and some who ask guests to go all out with the photo snapping and sharing. If you're the second type of bride, you're probably already brainstorming your wedding hashtag — you know, the one phrase that guests will use on Instagram and Twitter to round up pictures of your big day. Instead of the more standard conventions you've probably seen all over the place, we bring you 21 unique, creative ideas you haven't thought of. Of course, replace them with your own names, initials, wedding locations, and such to make them special to your big day.

What's the best one you've seen? Let us know!

1. #HappilyEverHarrison

2. #RuizPartyof2

3. #ThatOneMalibuWedding

4. #Newlywedsontheblock

5. #SeanandCassGetHitched

6. #TomKat, #Bennifer, or any other celebrified combo

7. #MrandMrBaker

8. #TimandAnneinWonderland

9. #WeSaidIDoOnJune2

10. #KristenLovesJustin


11. #SmithNoMore*

12. #LauBeachBash

13. #ThisisOurWeddingHashtag

14. #StokedtobeaHorowitz*

15. #TwasaGoodKnight

16. #WeCameWeSawWeWed

17. #SamandNicoleKissandTell

18. #JessandTimTietheKnot

19. #KylieWedsCara

20. #AdventuresofJuanandCelina

21. #TandGForBestWeddingEver

*Maybe better for a bachelor/bachelorette party than a wedding?

savagecabbage savagecabbage 3 years

I've seen some pretty goofy/ridiculous ones. Gotta keep that ish concise.

nancyeinhart nancyeinhart 3 years

I love "RuizPartyof2"
