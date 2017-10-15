 Skip Nav
15 Awesome Last-Minute Halloween Face Paint Ideas

If you're still looking for an amazing Halloween disguise, I've got some great last-minute ideas that'll have your friends impressed no matter what kind of party you're going to. These 15 ideas range from the lovely to the downright creepy, and almost all of them require nothing but a face painting kit. So read through for some instant inspiration.

Melting Face
Zombie With a Brain
Scar
Amethyst Takeover
Broken Puppet
Out of This World
David Bowie
Clown
Lipless
Creepy Crawlies
Paint by Number
Spider-Man
Stitches
Mermaid
