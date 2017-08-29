Back-of-the-Arm Tattoos
41 Back-of-the-Arm Tattoos They'll Notice as You're Walking Away
Wrist tattoos, forearm tattoos, bicep tattoos — there are so many options when it comes to where to position your arm tattoo. And there's one more place that's often literally overlooked: the back of the arm (or a triceps tattoo).
It's the perfect spot for a vertical image, like a single flower or an arrow, though there's also enough room to fit an inspiring message or small landscape. The back of the arm is a solid choice if your tattoo isn't the first thing you want people to notice when they meet you, but perhaps the last thing they'll see as you're walking away.
