 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
Sephora
18 Essentials From Sephora That Will Make You Seriously Excited For Fall
Beauty News
Shut the Front Door: Burt's Bees Is Launching a Full Makeup Line
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
41 Back-of-the-Arm Tattoos They'll Notice as You're Walking Away

Wrist tattoos, forearm tattoos, bicep tattoos — there are so many options when it comes to where to position your arm tattoo. And there's one more place that's often literally overlooked: the back of the arm (or a triceps tattoo).

It's the perfect spot for a vertical image, like a single flower or an arrow, though there's also enough room to fit an inspiring message or small landscape. The back of the arm is a solid choice if your tattoo isn't the first thing you want people to notice when they meet you, but perhaps the last thing they'll see as you're walking away.

Related
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink

10
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tattoos
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
These Hidden Tattoos Ideas Will Satisfy Your Craving For New Ink
by Catherine Conelly
Tattoos to Represent Baby or Child
Parenthood
14 Tattoo Ideas For Parents Wanting to Honor Their Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Sexy Tattoos For Women
Tattoos
43 Bangin' (and Beautiful) Tattoos
by Hilary White
Scalp Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
23 Tattoo Ideas For the 1 Hidden Spot You Haven't Thought of Yet
by Catherine Conelly
Small Tattoo Ideas and Inspiration
Beauty Trends
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds