30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet

If you truly want to wear your heart on your sleeve, then the wrist should be the canvas for your next tattoo. A flat plane fairly easy to tattoo, the wrist is popular for first-timers and small designs or sayings. While the wrist is generally a more visible tattoo spot than, say, the ribs or back, this placement allows for easy coverage with foundations or bracelets — making it an ideal choice for those who might be slightly tentative to get inked in a more prominent location. Conversely, we're also partial to the wrist because of its visibility: the conspicuousness of this spot is perfect for tattoos meant to serve as a source of inspiration, support, or reminder.

But don't just take our word for it — check out these gorgeous pieces of wrist ink to get some serious tattoo inspiration.

