25 Back-of-the-Neck Tiny Tattoos to Inspire Your Next Ink

There are certain tattoo spots that just seem to work best with small, minimalistic ink: the wrist, the ribs, the ankle, and, of course, the back of the neck.

A relatively small canvas, the back of the neck offers an ideal spot for little ink art that may look out-of-place against larger areas of the body. And while any tattoo will come with a certain level of pain, this spot is considered to be one of the less-painful spots, making it a friendly first-time canvas.

Additionally, back-of-the-neck tattoos are easily covered with hair, scarves, or collared shirts, so it's an ideal choice if you don't want an overtly visible piece. When you are looking to show off your ink, opt for an updo or side-fishtail braid to complement your art.

To inspire you to consider the back of the neck for your next (or, hey, first) tattoo, we've picked some of our favorite looks from Instagram.