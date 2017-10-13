 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Everything-Proof Primers

As with many things in life, good makeup typically starts with a good foundation. And by foundation, we mean what you put on skin as part of your skincare routine before even getting to your actual foundation to ensure that it, and everything that follows, goes on smooth and stays there.

That's why more and more makeup artists are relying on primer to cover up uneven skin and keep excessive oil at bay.

Whether you're looking for a mattifier to keep dry or a luminizer to attain that fresh, dewy glow, read on for experts to reveal their personal go-tos.

Urban Decay
Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Shadow
Wunder2 Prime and Behold Professional Primer
$22
from wunder2.com
Buy Now
Charlotte Tilbury
'Wonderglow' Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash - No Color
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Makeup
Hourglass
Veil Mineral Primer, 30ml - Colorless
$54
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Hourglass Face Primer
Mehron Skin Prep Pro
$14
from mehron.com
Buy Now
Erborian
Glow Crème Illuminating Face Cream
$42
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Erborian Face Makeup
Make Up For Ever
Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer
$17
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Make Up For Ever Makeup
Bioderma
Sebium Pore Refiner Cream.
$20
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Bioderma Makeup
Skindinavia
The Makeup Primer Spray
$35
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Skindinavia Face Primer
Lancôme
La Base Pro Perfecting Makeup Primer
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lancôme Face Primer
NET-A-PORTER.COM Brushes & Applicators
Artis Brush - Elite Mirror Oval 6 Brush - Colorless
$57
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Brushes & Applicators
Urban Decay Eye Primer Potion
Wunder2 Prime and Behold Professional Primer for Color Cosmetics
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
Mehron Skin Prep Pro
Erborian Glow Creme
Make Up For Ever Skin Equalizer
Bioderma Sebium Pore Refiner
Skindinavia The Makeup Primer Spray
Lancôme La Base Pro Perfecting Makeup Primer
Start Slideshow
ShoppableBeauty ShoppingPrimerBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Decay
Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion
from Nordstrom
$12
Wunder2 Prime and Behold Professional Primer
from wunder2.com
$22
Charlotte Tilbury
'Wonderglow' Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash - No Color
from Nordstrom
$55
Hourglass
Veil Mineral Primer, 30ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$54
Mehron Skin Prep Pro
from mehron.com
$14
Erborian
Glow Crème Illuminating Face Cream
from Sephora
$42
Make Up For Ever
Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer
from Sephora
$17
Bioderma
Sebium Pore Refiner Cream.
from REVOLVE
$20
Skindinavia
The Makeup Primer Spray
from DERMSTORE
$35
Lancôme
La Base Pro Perfecting Makeup Primer
from Nordstrom
$42
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Artis Brush - Elite Mirror Oval 6 Brush - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$57
Shop More
Urban Decay Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
from Macy's
$29
Urban Decay
'Liquid Moondust' Eyeshadow - Chem Trail
from Nordstrom
$22
Urban Decay
Naked Ultimate Basics Eye Shadow Palette
from Macy's
$54
Urban Decay
'Moondust' Eyeshadow - Cosmic
from Nordstrom
$21
Urban Decay
Eyeshadow - 1985
from Nordstrom
$19
Charlotte Tilbury Makeup SHOP MORE
Charlotte Tilbury
Full Fat Lashes 5 Star Mascara - Glossy Black
from Nordstrom
$29
Charlotte Tilbury
'K.i.s.s.i.n.g' Lipstick - Bitch Perfect
from Nordstrom
$34
Charlotte Tilbury
Air Brush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder - 1 Fair
from Nordstrom
$45
Charlotte Tilbury
Hot Lips Kim K.w.
from Charlotte Tilbury
$34
Charlotte Tilbury
'Luxury Palette - The Rock Chick' Color-Coded Eyeshadow Palette - The Rock Chick
from Nordstrom
$53
Make Up For Ever Makeup SHOP MORE
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation
from Sephora
$43
Make Up For Ever
Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer
from Sephora
$17
Make Up For Ever
Mist & Fix Setting Spray
from Sephora
$14
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder
from Sephora
$20
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Concealer
from Sephora
$28
Urban Decay Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty How To
The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween
by kelly torrez
Celebrity Makeup
These Are the Best Celebrity Makeup Looks of 2016
by Vivian Nunez
Holiday Beauty
These Eye Shadow Palettes Are Too Beautiful to Use, but Just the Right Amount of Pretty to Give
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday
27 Rainbow Gifts That Are Shockingly Chic
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Decay Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beyondcasualb
emptynestblessed
velvetsedge
poshtoganache
Charlotte Tilbury Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
maketodayahollyday
amandakstyling
emilyanngemma
ashdonielle
Make Up For Ever Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glamourimblog
whatsup_buttarcup
tannermmann
biancablogs
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds