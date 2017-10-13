Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Everything-Proof Primers

As with many things in life, good makeup typically starts with a good foundation. And by foundation, we mean what you put on skin as part of your skincare routine before even getting to your actual foundation to ensure that it, and everything that follows, goes on smooth and stays there.

That's why more and more makeup artists are relying on primer to cover up uneven skin and keep excessive oil at bay.

Whether you're looking for a mattifier to keep dry or a luminizer to attain that fresh, dewy glow, read on for experts to reveal their personal go-tos.