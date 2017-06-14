11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know About in 2017

As a woman of color, finding makeup formulated for my skin tone can be difficult to say the least. A lot of brands see brown foundation and somehow think gray or orange is the perfect accompanying undertone (spoiler: it's not). And don't even get me started on "nude" lipsticks. Even though many popular drugstore brands have made efforts to step up their shade ranges and formulations, it's still important to celebrate and support black-owned brands that make products specifically for women of color.

Keep reading for black-owned beauty brands slaying the makeup game right now.