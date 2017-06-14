 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know About in 2017
Skin Care
The 10 Essential Tatcha Products That Will Transform Your Skin
Beauty Products Review
Glossier's Boy Brow Made Me Love My Eyebrows Again
Beauty Trends
Succulent Lip Art May Not Be Practical, but Damn Is It Mesmerizing!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know About in 2017

As a woman of color, finding makeup formulated for my skin tone can be difficult to say the least. A lot of brands see brown foundation and somehow think gray or orange is the perfect accompanying undertone (spoiler: it's not). And don't even get me started on "nude" lipsticks. Even though many popular drugstore brands have made efforts to step up their shade ranges and formulations, it's still important to celebrate and support black-owned brands that make products specifically for women of color.

Keep reading for black-owned beauty brands slaying the makeup game right now.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty DiversityBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Amandla Stenberg
11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar
by Terry Carter
Kids at Pride Parades
Babies
The Best Photos of Kids Spreading the Love at Pride Parades
by Alessia Santoro
Photos of Natural Hair in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Hair
These Beautiful Photos of Natural Hair Deserve All of the Clapping Emoji Available
by Alessandra Foresto
Marble Lip Art Ideas
Beauty Trends
Marble Lips Are the Mesmerizing Makeup Trend We Can't Get Enough Of
by Victoria Messina
Kim Kardashian Makeup Line Launching June 2017
Kim Kardashian
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds