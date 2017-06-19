2 DIY Face Masks For When There’s No Time For a Spa Facial

There's no surer way for a more-than-important day to be ruined than waking up in the morning with less-than-impressive skin. From a big interview to your best friend's birthday, we all want glowing skin when it counts. And when you're pressed for time, getting to a spa for a full-on facial is probably not an option. Fortunately, you can hack a facial mask with supplies you may already have in your beauty cabinet.

How to make a face mask.

For a quick face treatment, grab your favorite hydrating essence and a thin washcloth or cotton rag. We recommend the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence due to its high concentration of Pitera™, a signature ingredient known to boost the skin-cell renewal process. Plus, its nourishing vitamins, amino acids, and minerals can dramatically improve texture and clarity for a glowing complexion.

Saturate your clean washcloth or rag with the essence and lay it over a freshly washed face. Pat the top of the cloth to ensure that every part of the face is in contact with it. Now, close your eyes and kick your feet up for 10 to 15 minutes and allow the essence to penetrate deeply into the skin. When the time is up, wring out the towel and massage any remaining essence into the skin and neck, moving upward toward the hairline.

How to make an eye mask.

This same process can be amended if you wake up with puffy eyes or dark circles in the morning and need a quick rescue from raccoon eyes. To turn this into an under-eye wrinkle treatment, simply douse SK-II Facial Treatment Essence on a cotton ball or pad and place it under your eyelids. Allow it to sit there for up to 15 minutes, and reveal more awake — more lively — eyes in no time.

For days when you're traveling or on the go, stock up on SK-II's Facial Treatment Mask, the 2017 InStyle Best Beauty Buys award winner for best mask. This presoaked mask contains an indulgent amount of the same ingredient, Pitera™, in a disposable, single-use sheet. In the same 15-minute time frame, your skin will be immersed in moisture and instantly appear more radiant, smooth, and hydrated. They're available in packs of one, six, and 10 sheets — keep some on hand to remove a bit of stress on the important days when you (or your face) wake up on the wrong side of the bed.





This content was created by SK-II.