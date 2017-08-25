 Skip Nav
A Broke Girl's Guide to Getting Rid of Hyperpigmentation

We often hear that a flawless face of makeup starts with a great skin care routine. But if you struggle with hyperpigmenation, clear skin isn't always that simple.

Like many women of color, I've long experienced the effects of scarring and hyperpigmentation following adolescent and hormonal acne. Though I was eventually able to tame my sporadic teenage breakouts, getting rid of its remnants has been a long, challenging process.

I've tried and invested in prestige full-cover foundations and concealers but over time I found that these were just temporary fixes that weren't very cost effective. I've also spent my fair share of cash on luxury skin care goods that didn't give me the instantaneous results I'd hoped for. But on my quest to clear skin I've found that not every magical product has to cost a fortune. In fact, I've come across a few drug store products that have actually worked wonders on my skin (without draining my pockets).

If you're on a budget but want to commit to an effective skin care regimen, I've rounded up some of my drugstore favorites. These underrated gems won't cost a ton in upkeep, so you'll be able to consistently work towards radiant skin. Read on to check them out.

Dark Spot Corrector from Burt’s Bees
$20
Aveeno Positively Radiant SPF 30 Moisturizer
$13
Nivea Creme
$6
Cleanser: CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
Toner: Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Exfoliating Pads
Serum: La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Serum
Spot Treatment: Burt's Bees Dark Spot Corrector
Moisturizer: Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Night Moisturizer: Nivea Creme
