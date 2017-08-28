 Skip Nav
Beauty News
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Beauty Products Review
Try One of These Gel Moisturizers to Transform Oily Skin
Hair
"Mood Ring" Hair Is Finally a Reality — and the Video Proof Is Mesmerizing

Daenerys Targaryen's Hair During Sex Scene

Daenerys Targaryen Is So Committed to Good Hair, She Keeps It Styled During Sex

One of the most talked-about moments during the season seven finale of Game of Thrones was when Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally got in bed together. Some celebrated the union, especially after episodes of sexual tension building up. Others couldn't get over the fact they're technically related. I, on the other hand, couldn't help but notice one thing during that scene: Daenerys's hair, which remained in its intricate, braided half-updo throughout the deed.

Like, HOW? I understand that in the heat of the moment, you wouldn't spend a full hour unraveling your hair, but, damn, is Khaleesi committed to her braids. She even started out on top — a surefire way to preserve the hairstyle (that is, until Jon flipped her over. And at that point, you are past the point of giving f*cks about your hair, TBH).

I mean, at least he handles her hair with care. The careful caresses around her plaits speak volumes about the kind of guy Jon Snow is.

Though, should we really be surprised from the man who has been proven a fan of the half updo on himself?

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Jon SnowDaenerys TargaryenGame Of ThronesCelebrity HairHair
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
50 Genius Morning Beauty Hacks Lazy Girls Will Love
by Alicia Lu
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Makeup Featured Actual Swarovski Crystals — Because YES!
by Victoria Messina
Sexy Kit Harington GIFs
Kit Harington
by Caitlin Hacker
Game of Thrones Season 8 Details
Game of Thrones
Yes, It's Already Time to Start Thinking About Game of Thrones Season 8
by Quinn Keaney
Other Aegon Targaryens on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Jon Is Actually the Latest in a Long Line of Aegon Targaryens
by Danielle Jackson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds