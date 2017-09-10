Deepica Mutyala Has a PSA for People Who Shower With Scalding Hot Water

Consider about how much thought you put into your skin care. There are so many steps, products, and information out there telling you how to take care of your face. Have you ever given the skin on the rest of your body as much thought? In a new video, on-air beauty expert Deepica Mutyala admitted realizing she had been skimping on the latter, and at a major cost.

"I feel like I'm always taking care of my face. But I'm always complaining about my legs, my arms, my ashy elbows," she said. "I realized I was showering all wrong. Is that even a thing?" According to dermatologist Mona Gohara, whom she interviews in the video, yes it is. Watch the duo hash out priceless tips about showering temperatures, what to avoid with scrubbing, why you should shave in a particular direction, and why they both agree Dove bodywash is a must-have, in the video above.