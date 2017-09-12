 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
The Royals
Pippa Middleton Just Chopped All Her Hair Off — and Now She Looks Like Duchess Kate
Beauty Trends
If You Haven't Tried These 9 Milk Makeup Products, Get on 'Em ASAP

Demi Lovato on Mental Health | Interview

Demi Lovato Discusses the Relationship Between Mental and Physical Health

This week, we're discussing the relationship between physical fitness and mental health, and who better than Demi Lovato to speak on her own journey? Demi reveals when she'll be releasing new music and what it was like having Paris Hilton on set for her "Sorry Not Sorry" music video.

Check out the interview and be sure to subscribe to POPSUGAR Girls' Guide to get a fresh episode of Pretty Unfiltered each Wednesday. While you're at it, don't forget to like us on Facebook, too!
Join the conversation
Pretty UnfilteredFableticsBeauty VideoDemi LovatoCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
POPSUGAR Rush
Exclusive: Step Team's Tribute to Its Hometown Will Leave You in Awe
by Leo Margul
Girls Play Baseball
We Rise
The MLB’s 1st Female Coach Is on a Mission to Make Baseball For All
by Taylor Wing
How To Compete in Roller Derby
Hannah Bronfman
These Roller Derby Girls Are Kicking Some Serious Ass
by Kassandra Sadlek sponsored by Coors Light
Mom's Wild Past
Sex
From Harem Member to PTA Mom: 1 Woman’s Epic Journey
by Taylor Wing
Fidget Spinner Workout
Workouts
Take Your Fidget Spinner Obsession to a New Level — Use It to Work Out
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds