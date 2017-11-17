 Skip Nav
50 Magical Disney Tattoos That Will Inspire You to Get Inked

We're a huge fan of the House of Mouse around here — we've bought something from nearly every Disney beauty collaboration, and Disney GIFs totally explain our lives. Once we saw our fashion colleague's heartwarming Frozen tattoo, we immediately scoured the Internet to see what other Disney-themed tattoos were out there. Read on for whimsical ink inspiration featuring your favorite childhood characters.

Source: Instagram user jasmiin158

Nothing but Love
Proof of a Princess
Invisible Infinity
We're All Mad
Frolicking Finger
Blossoming Minnie
Dainty Digits
Chip Sets Sail
Aristo-Kitten
Cinderella's Snow Globe
We Are Siamese
Let It Go
Cute Cheshire
Andy's Toy For Life
Infinite Love For Disney
The Perfect Spot For a Thumper Tattoo
Bread and Butterflies
Remember Who You Are
Going Up
The Fairest One of All
Wall-E's Plant
Wrought Iron Ears
Goofy Soup
The Enchanted Rose
Baby Ariel
Tale as Old as Time
Transforming Cinderella's Carriage
The Claw!
We're All Mad Here
A Spoonful of Sugar
Black-Light Hidden Mickey
