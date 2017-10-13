20 Easy Yet Brilliant Halloween Costumes Makeup Tutorials From Instagram

When it comes to planning out our Halloween costumes and Halloween makeup (duh), we're always looking for ways to one-up ourselves — to make this year's look even more exciting, technical, and creative than those of years prior.

Sure, we've watched YouTube videos, been inspired by nail art on social media, hunted down tips and tricks on Pinterest, and even looked to Reddit. But this year, we think the key to crafting a memorable costume comes from a new kind of tutorial: Instagram videos. Thanks to makeup artists on one of the most ubiquitous social media platforms, followers everywhere are ready to tackle — and totally nail — makeup-heavy costumes like never before.

To get you excited for Fall and looking forward to Halloween, we've rounded up our favorite costume makeup tutorials from Instagram. Here's to making this year's look the best yet.