 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
Beauty News
Here's Every Product ColourPop x Sephora Is Launching Tomorrow
Beauty News
Orange You Glad That Eos Sells Pumpkin-Spiced Lip Balm
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Women Who Took Their Disney Halloween Costumes to the Next Level

You grew up dreaming about looking like a Disney princess. And with Halloween approaching, it might be time to turn your fantasy into a reality. Pull inspiration from your childhood by dressing as your favorite Disney character. But if you're going to draw inspiration from the magical kingdom, do it with panache. That's why we turned to the makeup mavens on Instagram to see how they transformed themselves into iconic characters, and the results are mesmerizing. These beauty pros turned to wigs, fake eyelashes, and extreme contouring and face painting to create results so real you would swear you were looking at a cartoon. Keep reading to see for yourself!

Related
40 Sexy Last-Minute Costumes For Women
Queen of Hearts, Alice in Wonderland
Jasmine, Aladdin
Anna, Frozen
Ariel, The Little Mermaid
Rapunzel, Rapunzel
Ursula, The Little Mermaid
Belle, Beauty and the Beast
Cheshire Cat, Alice in Wonderland
Aurora, Sleeping Beauty
Cinderella, Cinderella
Elsa, Frozen
Jessica Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Pocahontas, Pocahontas
Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland
Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty
Merida, Brave
Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Friends
Mulan, Mulan
Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Sally, The Nightmare Before Christmas
Cruella de Vil, 101 Dalmatians
Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tinkerbell, Peter Pan
Yzma, The Emperor's New Groove
Sadness, Joy, and Disgust, Inside Out
Pinocchio, Pinocchio
Pin it!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesDisneyHalloween
Halloween
The 12 Most Underrated Horror Movies of All Time
by Colin Geddes
Disney Characters in Halloween Costumes
Disney
What Would the Disney Princesses Be For Halloween? This Artist Puts Them in Costumes
by Tara Block
La Llorona Halloween Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
You'll Scare the F*ck Out of Everyone With These La Llorona Halloween Costumes
by Emilia Benton
The Best Foods at Disney World
Walt Disney World
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible, Edible Bucket List
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disney Princess Costumes
Disney
16 Spectacular Disney Princess Costumes You Can Buy For Halloween
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds