25 Holiday-Scented Beauty Products That Will Make You Hungry Just Reading This

It's the moment all basic ladies have been waiting for: the moment we put away the tropical scents and dive head first into Fall (also known as the gateway to all things holiday). No amount of pumpkin spice proves too much as we attempt to turn our own houses into apple- and plum-scented enchanted forests.

We're getting intoxicated just writing about it, which is why we're excited to present to you a comprehensive gallery of all the holiday-scented hair, skin, and body products we could get our hands on.

From cider-drunk hand soaps to creamy, vanilla-drenched body lotions (and plenty of pine- and spruce-trimmed candles in between), read on for 25 products that will support your festive spirit from Fall harvest to New Year's, and sneak peek more holiday 2017 beauty offerings here.

natural exfoliant from dpHue
$38
Buy Now
cream in particular
$14
Buy Now
shower gel
$10
Buy Now
limited-edition collection of shampoos and conditioners
$8
Buy Now
facial oil from Cowshed
$55
Buy Now
vegan set from David's Tea
$12
Buy Now
candle from Tocca's new Voyage holiday collection
$42
Buy Now
organic foot cream from Deep Steep
$15
Buy Now
sweet, plum-scented cologne spray from Demeter
$25
Buy Now
toner from June Jacobs
$38
Buy Now
skin set from Korres
$39
Buy Now
candle trio from Diptyque
$105
Buy Now
sheet mask from K-beauty brand Too Cool For School
$8
Buy Now
limited-edition peppermint-scented oil from Sally Hansen
$7
Buy Now
cologne from Jo Malone's 2017 holiday collection
$65
Buy Now
candle from Voluspa
$35
Buy Now
shampoo and shower gel from Philosophy
$18
Buy Now
Hard Candy's holiday 2017 collection
$20
Buy Now
Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Lip Balm
Bliss Travel Size Vanilla Snowflake Hand Cream
dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Body Cream
Cochine Saigon Vanille + Tabac Noir Reed Diffuser
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Shower Gel
OGX x Kandee Johnson Limited-Edition Holiday Hair Collection
Cowshed Cranberry Seed Rejuvenating Facial Oil
David's Tea Candy Cane Crush Tea-Infused Beauty Duo
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Tocca Tahoe Candle
Deep Steep Candy Mint Organic Foot Cream
Demeter Sugar Plum Cologne Spray
Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy
June Jacobs Cranberry Hydrating Toner
Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar
Korres Greek Wonders Skin Kit
Ulta Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap
Diptyque 3-Candle Gift Set
Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask
Sally Hansen Peppermint Scented Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil
Jo Malone London Green Almond & Redcurrant Cologne
Voluspa Classic Maison Spruce Cuttings Candle
Philosophy Bubbly Shampoo, Shower Gel, & Bubble Bath
Hard Candy Pink Fragrance and Body Mist
Fall BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty ShoppingBody CareHolidayBeauty ProductsSkin Care
