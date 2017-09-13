The Body Shop's New Collection Is Pumpkin Spice — With a Twist!

There's nothing more fabulously Fall than cozying up with your PSL — except for the days when you're more in the mood for a vanilla latte. Luckily, The Body Shop has answered the autumnal dreams you never knew you had by combining both scents into the new Vanilla Pumpkin line.

Made up of a hand cream, shower gel, and body butter, this collection is new and limited edition — so it probably won't last as long as your beloved sweater weather.

Each product in the line is made up of fragrances that include pumpkin, tonka bean, hazelnut, and maple syrup — just like your favorite Fall cookie! If that wasn't enough, each product in the line is vegetarian, so everyone who comes to Thanksgiving can appreciate it, no matter their dietary restrictions.

Read on to learn more about this spicy and sweet collection.