7 Totally '90s Beauty Trends That Came Back on the Spring 2018 Runways
Rihanna
11 Makeup Brands That Will Make You Say, "YES! They Have My Foundation Shade!"
Tattoos
22 Leaf Tattoos That Will Make Fall a Permanent Season . . . on Your Body!
The Body Shop's New Collection Is Pumpkin Spice — With a Twist!

There's nothing more fabulously Fall than cozying up with your PSL — except for the days when you're more in the mood for a vanilla latte. Luckily, The Body Shop has answered the autumnal dreams you never knew you had by combining both scents into the new Vanilla Pumpkin line.

Made up of a hand cream, shower gel, and body butter, this collection is new and limited edition — so it probably won't last as long as your beloved sweater weather.

Each product in the line is made up of fragrances that include pumpkin, tonka bean, hazelnut, and maple syrup — just like your favorite Fall cookie! If that wasn't enough, each product in the line is vegetarian, so everyone who comes to Thanksgiving can appreciate it, no matter their dietary restrictions.

Read on to learn more about this spicy and sweet collection.

The Body Shop Shea Body Butter

The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Shower Gel
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter
