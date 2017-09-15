Tarte Just Dropped 6 Limited-Edition Holiday Goodies You Have to See

Is it Christmas yet? We're months away from gifting season, but we won't wait for an excuse to jump on Tarte's holiday collection. Earlier in September, the brand surprise-dropped more than 20 new products that had our hearts beating out of our chests. Now, that collection has just expanded to include six equally gorgeous arrivals.

Gilded in gold and that familiar Moroccan pattern seen on previous launches, the new products include a standout $59 "treasure box" collector's set that has 24 eye shadows, two blushes, two bronzers, a highlighter, liquid lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner (try saying that all in one breath). There's even more goodness where that came from — shop them all ahead.