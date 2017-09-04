 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017
Beauty News
Kat Von D's Major Labor Day Sale Involves Free Lipstick
Beauty News
Whoa! Target Is Revamping Its Entire Beauty Department With an Upscale Remodel
Lush’s Bewitching Halloween Collection Will Put a Spell on You

Whether you want to soak away your moodiness, take care of your tattoos, or celebrate a holiday, Lush always manages to come out with pretty spectacular products. Case in point: its 2017 Halloween collection. Between a black rose lip tint, a goth fairy shimmer bar, and the revival of two bestselling products, this year's spooky collection is what your (sparkly) nightmares are made of. We partnered with the company to give you a sneak peek at the new swag ahead, and trust us: it will definitely put a spell on you.

Lush Bewitched Bubble Bar
Lush Black Rose Lip Tint
Lush Black Rose Naked Lip Scrub
Lush Black Rose Naked Lip Tint
Lush Pumpkin Bath Bomb
Lush Goth Fairy Shimmer Bar
Lush Hedgewitch Soap
Lush Lord of Misrule Shower Cream
Lush Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb
Lush Magic Wand Soap
Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar
Lush Monster's Ball Bath Bomb
Lush Pink Pumpkin Bubble Bar
Latest Beauty
