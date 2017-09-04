Lush’s Bewitching Halloween Collection Will Put a Spell on You

Whether you want to soak away your moodiness, take care of your tattoos, or celebrate a holiday, Lush always manages to come out with pretty spectacular products. Case in point: its 2017 Halloween collection. Between a black rose lip tint, a goth fairy shimmer bar, and the revival of two bestselling products, this year's spooky collection is what your (sparkly) nightmares are made of. We partnered with the company to give you a sneak peek at the new swag ahead, and trust us: it will definitely put a spell on you.