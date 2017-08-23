I Traded In My Signature Eyeliner For This Designer Pen

I was a bona-fide tomboy up until my junior year of high school. Despite my sisters' teasing and prodding to give my ghostly pale skin a little color, the only beauty product I used was black eyeliner. I had my fair share of trial and error, testing pencils, pots, and styles. Ultimately, I discovered that the best product for me was a solid pen that fell somewhere in between a liquid and kohl pencil.

Eight years later and I've since graduated from cheaply made drugstore buys to designer pens that can hold their own. Throughout the past three years of my professional beauty career, however, I have never once come across an eyeliner quite as pigmented as the Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Liner ($34).

I was first introduced to Hourglass by way of a press package that was full of signature products. I knew the label's Veil Mineral Primer has a serious cult following that includes A-listers like Madonna, so after receiving the Voyeur Waterproof Eyeliner, it was only natural that I gave it a chance.