 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty News
We Have a Theory As to What the Too Faced Mysterious Glitter Mask Actually Is
DIY Beauty
You Already Have These 8 Natural Acne-Fighting Ingredients in Your Pantry
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Traded In My Signature Eyeliner For This Designer Pen

I was a bona-fide tomboy up until my junior year of high school. Despite my sisters' teasing and prodding to give my ghostly pale skin a little color, the only beauty product I used was black eyeliner. I had my fair share of trial and error, testing pencils, pots, and styles. Ultimately, I discovered that the best product for me was a solid pen that fell somewhere in between a liquid and kohl pencil.

Eight years later and I've since graduated from cheaply made drugstore buys to designer pens that can hold their own. Throughout the past three years of my professional beauty career, however, I have never once come across an eyeliner quite as pigmented as the Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Liner ($34).

I was first introduced to Hourglass by way of a press package that was full of signature products. I knew the label's Veil Mineral Primer has a serious cult following that includes A-listers like Madonna, so after receiving the Voyeur Waterproof Eyeliner, it was only natural that I gave it a chance.

I always make sure to consult the experts (Sephora reviewers, of course) before making any cosmetic purchase. I usually agree with their assessment on whether they are satisfied or disappointed by a product's performance. That was not the case with the Voyeur. I was surprised to find that the designer pen averaged a three out of five-star rating. I was initially impressed by how smooth the precision tip glided over my upper lash line without falter, but it was really the ultrablack finish that had me sold. The pigmentation deepens with every coat, but just one application will suffice. The pen itself is heavier than most eyeliners on the market. The weighted packaging and slightly thicker build make it easy to hold between a pair of shaky fingers (like mine). Plus, the rustic gold aesthetic looks incredibly sophisticated in my makeup bag.
1 Application of Voyeur on the Right Upper Lash Line
1 Coat of Voyeur on Both Upper Lash Lines
All Dolled Up With Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Liquid Liner
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye LinerBeauty Product ReviewBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingHourglassBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Lindsay Colameo
Madonna Launching MDNA Skincare Line in USA
Madonna
About Time! Madonna's Luxury Skincare Line Is Finally Coming Stateside
by Kristina Rodulfo
Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Collection 2017
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
When Does Tarte Blush Book III Come Out?
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Gucci Snake Inspired Eye Makeup
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds