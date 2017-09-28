This Is the Halloween Makeup Trend to Try if You Don't Want to Look Batsh*t

If you want to participate in Halloween makeup but aren't quite ready for some of the really bold beauty statements, we've found the perfect solution: bat eyeliner. It's both gothic and chic, for a look that celebrates Halloween but can also (just about) be worn during the day. Plus, it's one of Kat Von D's iconic looks, and we're always happy to follow her lead.

The bat liner is created much like the regular cat eye, but has some added points to the bottom for the wing effect. You can opt for just a standout liner look, or pair it with a Halloween colored eye, too. If you find doing a cat eye difficult, try using a stamp to create the outline, then using the tip of the stamp downward to form the wings.

Read on to see how others have incorporated bat liner into their makeup routines, and get inspired just in time for Halloween!