 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Says She Will Never Straighten Her Hair Again
Beauty News
Someone on Reddit Made a Fake Daria Palette, So Beauty Brands, Get on This Sh*t
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is the Halloween Makeup Trend to Try if You Don't Want to Look Batsh*t

If you want to participate in Halloween makeup but aren't quite ready for some of the really bold beauty statements, we've found the perfect solution: bat eyeliner. It's both gothic and chic, for a look that celebrates Halloween but can also (just about) be worn during the day. Plus, it's one of Kat Von D's iconic looks, and we're always happy to follow her lead.

The bat liner is created much like the regular cat eye, but has some added points to the bottom for the wing effect. You can opt for just a standout liner look, or pair it with a Halloween colored eye, too. If you find doing a cat eye difficult, try using a stamp to create the outline, then using the tip of the stamp downward to form the wings.

Read on to see how others have incorporated bat liner into their makeup routines, and get inspired just in time for Halloween!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Instagram Beauty TrendsHalloween BeautyFall BeautyMakeup TrendsBeauty TrendsHalloweenEyelinerMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Clown Halloween Makeup
Halloween
We're Emotionally Unable to Handle These Creepy Clown Makeup Looks
by Wendy Gould
Best Black Lipsticks
Halloween
The 7 Best Black Lipsticks to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Hocus Pocus Tattoo Ideas
Nostalgia
21 Hocus Pocus Tattoos That We Found "Quite Lovely," Thank You Very Much
by Brinton Parker
Spring Beauty Trends 2018
Beauty Trends
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds