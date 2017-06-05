Prepare to Be Amazed at Jennifer Lopez With "No Hair, No Makeup, No Nothing"

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Between her enviable figure and timeless appearance, Jennifer Lopez has been the definition of goals for the last two decades. While we know her body has remained toned to perfection through the years, her latest post is proving that even behind the makeup, her glowing skin hasn't aged either.

The 47-year-old singer-turned-actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself before the "All I Have" Las Vegas show, flaunting her glowing, hydrated, radiating skin and all we have to say is wow. "So this is what it's like before the show," she says in the video above. "I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."

But that's not all. The next day, J Lo shared a photo from her day at the pool with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their respective adorable children, where we see the fresh-faced superstar glowing sans makeup.

Here's J Lo looking stunning at the pool.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

And here's how J Lo looks with a similar hairstyle and a full face of makeup.

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill

While she's always looking beautiful with makeup, we are amazed at how equally beautiful she looks without all the product. Last year, J Lo shared some of her anti-aging secrets with POPSUGAR, where she revealed that SPF is the key to "maintain a healthy glow."

"I also think that regular workouts, lots of water, and fresh foods all play into the quality of skin's appearance, plus the obvious removal of makeup at the end of the day," she explained. "Without all of these, you're not setting your face creams or facials up for success."

Noted!