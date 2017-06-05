 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prepare to Be Amazed at Jennifer Lopez With "No Hair, No Makeup, No Nothing"
Makeup
How NYX Became THE Mass Brand at the Top of the Social Media Hierarchy
Makeup
Maybe They're Superexpensive Brushes — or Maybe They're Maybelline
Beauty News
This Drag Artist's Look Is So Unique, It Makes Us Redefine Gender Entirely

Jennifer Lopez Without Makeup

Prepare to Be Amazed at Jennifer Lopez With "No Hair, No Makeup, No Nothing"

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Between her enviable figure and timeless appearance, Jennifer Lopez has been the definition of goals for the last two decades. While we know her body has remained toned to perfection through the years, her latest post is proving that even behind the makeup, her glowing skin hasn't aged either.

The 47-year-old singer-turned-actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself before the "All I Have" Las Vegas show, flaunting her glowing, hydrated, radiating skin and all we have to say is wow. "So this is what it's like before the show," she says in the video above. "I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."

Related
Found: The Highlighter That Will Make You Glow Like Jennifer Lopez

But that's not all. The next day, J Lo shared a photo from her day at the pool with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their respective adorable children, where we see the fresh-faced superstar glowing sans makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's J Lo looking stunning at the pool.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

And here's how J Lo looks with a similar hairstyle and a full face of makeup.

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill

While she's always looking beautiful with makeup, we are amazed at how equally beautiful she looks without all the product. Last year, J Lo shared some of her anti-aging secrets with POPSUGAR, where she revealed that SPF is the key to "maintain a healthy glow."

"I also think that regular workouts, lots of water, and fresh foods all play into the quality of skin's appearance, plus the obvious removal of makeup at the end of the day," she explained. "Without all of these, you're not setting your face creams or facials up for success."

Noted!

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsCelebrity MakeupJennifer LopezMakeupCelebrity BeautySkin Care
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Kylie Jenner
by Perri Konecky
Taraji P. Henson Beauty at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Looks Like a Sexy Cyborg at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
by Sarah Siegel
Celebrity Beach-Wave Hair Looks
Celebrity Hair
Sexy Celebrity Beach Waves For Every Hair Length
by Aemilia Madden
Green Makeup Trend
Beauty Trends
Emerald Eye Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and It's Prettier Than You Ever Imagined
by Tori-Crowther
Lush Scrubee Back in Stock
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds