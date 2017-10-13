Kiersey Clemons Wants You to Know Self-Confidence Doesn't Mean "Looking Perfect" Every Day

Kiersey Clemons found fame through Netflix's 2015 movie Dope, a modern-day cult classic. Since her debut, she's worked with stars like Zac Efron, Jeff Bridges, and Kate Beckinsale; has appeared on various episodes of Transparent and New Girl; and recently starred in the remake of Flatliners with Ellen Page and Diego Luna. With a list like that, it would seem like fame might take priority over her authenticity, but for Kiersey, she learned how to balance recognition with real life early on. "When I was working at Abercrombie Kids, I was off and on Disney Channel at the same time. Because I worked at a kids' clothing store, I would get recognized all the time, as I'm folding t-shirts like, 'Welcome to Abercrombie!' I think that layer of maybe pride or ego or maybe that weird self-conscious thing one might feel while being in a Trader Joe's and being recognized, I got past that really, really early on."

Kiersey, 23, has been known to be outspoken and fearless online, showing off everything from grown-out armpit hair to photos of Craigslist modeling jobs in which she dressed up as Nicki Minaj. She takes ownership over her self-confidence, but not in a way you'd expect. "I think we have this definition of confidence that means that a person wakes up and looks in the mirror every day and is like, 'You're a queen! I love you! You're beautiful! You're perfect!' But I think confidence is looking in the mirror sometimes and being like, 'You look like sh*t! You goofball!' and that's fine. It's accepting the fact that you're a person and you're going to rock the fact that you're a human."

As for the infamous photo where she showed off armpit hair, Kiersey said she wasn't alone when coming up with clapbacks. "Me and the production assistants were sitting on set coming up with comebacks because we thought it was funny!" While she doesn't condone disrespectful comments, the actress explained that it would be unnatural not to judge others. "Especially with social media, we're never going to live in a world where people feel completely secure or unaffected by what people have to say about them. It's just human nature. It would be weird if we didn't have judgments about other people, some things are just meaner than others. But it's having a childlike mindset of just disregarding it because it doesn't matter when you are actually really happy."

Watch the full interview to hear more about who she'd like to go on a date with, the power in taking risks with your look, and if she considers social media a blessing or a curse. You can watch Pretty Unfiltered on our YouTube channel or our Facebook Watch page!