Kim Kardashian Talks Chest and Lip Contouring — and All Things KKW Beauty!
Kim Kardashian Talks Chest and Lip Contouring — and All Things KKW Beauty!

"I'm sure I'll talk to you soon," Kim Kardashian West purrs to me in her sweet, almost melodic voice as we conclude our 10-minute phone interview. Like Sarah Jessica Parker or Britney Spears, Kim has one of the those super-recognizable voices, especially if you keep up with her show, app, YouTube videos, etc. Famous is an understatement when it comes to her and her family.

So what's it like to interview one of the most followed women on the internet planet? Well, she's just lovely! Kim is polite and easy to talk to, and when it comes to makeup, she knows her stuff. I hope we do talk again, Kim! And there's a very good chance that might happen. While Kim has launched and endorsed countless labels in the past, the one that drops on June 20 is sure to be a home run for her brand and garner press for months to come.

Kim is following her younger sister Kylie Jenner's footsteps and starting her own makeup line, inspired by her personal beauty style. Kylie Cosmetics kicked off with its viral Lip Kits. Kim is launching with a set based on a look she's known for: contouring. The premiere product in KKW Beauty is the Crème Contour & Highlight Kit ($48), and it will be available at kkwbeauty.com. Each set includes a dual-ended contour stick, a duel-ended highlight stick, and a two-sided blending tool featuring a brush and a sponge. The kits are available in four shades: light, medium, dark, and deep dark.

And if I am lucky enough to chat with Kim again, I'm hoping to learn more about this: during our phone call, she revealed that a four-step concealer kit is in the works! But you'll just have to keep reading for why she believes one concealer just won't do, plus she reveals how she contours her chest and lips.

