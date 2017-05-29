5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips Overnight Beauty Hacks Maximize Your Beauty Sleep With These 19 Overnight Hacks May 29, 2017 by Emily Orofino 5.1K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. After a long, stressful day, we just want to tuck ourselves into bed and start counting sheep. But as the beauty girl in our group of friends, we have a certain level of grooming maintenance we must adhere to. Even our significant other would be concerned if we went a few days without a manicure (sound familiar?). While there is merit to staying up late to practice those superlong Korean skin care rituals, it's sometimes relieving to try a lazy-girl hack before bed so that you wake up looking gorgeous. After lots of trial and error, we've found the best ways to maximize beauty sleep — just keep reading and try them tonight! Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: Fleur du Mal Bodysuit, SUNO Pajama Top Perfect mermaid waves are just a night's sleep away. Take it from Jennifer Aniston's stylist Chris McMillan — you don't have to painstakingly craft beach waves with hot tools, potions, and your precious time. Instead, he suggests priming your hair with Living Proof Perfect Hair Day ($27) and dividing it into two sections along a center part (four if you have a thick mane). Then, twist the sections away from your face into a bun and pass out. When you let down your hair in the morning, you'll have effortlessly glossy, cascading waves. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment $15 from Sephora Prevent those dreaded manicure creases. Any gal who has painted her nails before bed knows the risks: you can smudge your nails or wake up with weird sheet creases on your claws. Prevent both by wearing these old-school nail caps ($4). Though they may be designed for nail polish removal (just fill with acetone, soak, and remove), they can also act as miniature shields for your carefully created nail art. nail caps $4 from ebay.com Soothe a parched pucker. Don't let your dried-out pout be the reason you forsake matte lipstick in the morning! Slather on a potent lip treatment like Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask ($26) before bed. Bite Beauty's formula contains healing jojoba oil and antioxidant-rich resveratrol to restore your lips to their soft, pillowy glory while you sleep. Sephora Skin Care Bite Beauty Everyday Agave Lip Collection $26 from Sephora Brighten up in the dark. Unfortunately, dark-spot-fighting ingredient vitamin C can't be used in the morning. According to Dr. Dennis Gross, sunlight can break down the powerful molecule. To get the most out of this ingredient, apply a treatment like Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hydra-Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($95) before bed. The unique primer-like consistency of this formula makes it comfortable to layer with other evening beauty products. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hydra-Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum $95 from Sephora DIY a faux keratin treatment. We're addicted to the mirror-like finish of a fresh keratin hair treatment, so we re-create it on the regular with a budget-friendly alternative — coconut oil! Apply a generous amount of Cocovit Coconut Oil ($38) to your mane before bed, then either put your hair up in a shower cap or protect your pillow with a towel. Rinse out thoroughly upon waking, then revel in the smooth silkiness of your strands. Cocovit Coconut Oil $38 from cocovit.co Get beauty rest without ruining your makeup. Look, we all know we're supposed to wash our face before bed, but sometimes . . . we just want to preserve an amazing cat eye. The Daily Concepts Sleep Mask ($12) has contoured eye cups that don't smush your face. We're wearing it on our next transatlantic flight so we can step off looking fresh and rejuvenated instead of haggard. Daily Concepts Sleep Mask $12 from dailyconcepts.com Wake up without wrinkles. Silk pillowcases are on the beds of beauty girls everywhere — the smooth finish helps prevent breakouts, hair breakage, and even wrinkles. But the Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase With Copper Oxide ($60) goes one step further by incorporating copper ions into the fabric. Copper has been clinically proven to promote healing, prevent infection, and iron out wrinkles. Sephora Skin Care iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase With Copper Oxide $60 from Sephora Smell sweet without the spritz. Even though perfume is a major morning pick-me-up, it's often the beauty step we forget on a busy day. Try slathering on a fragranced lotion before bed instead. Soap and Glory The Righteous Butter ($15) nourishes rough, dry skin while infusing it with a vanilla, bergamot, and strawberry blend. It'll make you feel sexy if you remembered to wear matching underwear. Soap and Glory The Righteous Butter $15 from ulta.com Sleep in your makeup without remorse. Some occasions call for wearing foundation all night. Superlate concerts, working the graveyard shift, those unexpected intimate sleepovers . . . Instead of rocking a skin-smothering complexion corrector, we use the ultralightweight Dr. Jart BB Night ($38). Like your standard BB cream, it has antiaging and hydration benefits, but the cool white gel-cream adjusts to match your skin tone — and is specially formulated so it won't cause breakouts. Dr. Jart BB Night $38 from sephora.com Wake up looking like you sleepwalked to the salon. There are few things worse in the beauty world than hitting the sheets knowing you're about to muss up your fresh blowout. That's why we load up our hair with Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Cleaning Spray ($30) before piling it on top of our heads in a topknot. When we wake up, the formula has absorbed so strands look as polished and pristine as the day before. (The formula's lemon-vanilla cake scent is just a huge bonus.) Kevin.Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Cleaning Spray Shampoo $29.50 from Walgreens Stave off night sweats. Whether you're prone to hot flashes or can't live without your electric blanket, it (literally) stinks feeling like you've been shvitzing in a sauna all night. Spray down the parts of your body that typically get sweaty with a long-lasting deodorant like Dove Dry Spray Clear Tone ($7). Dove Dry Spray Clear Tone $7 from drugstore.com Zap pesky pimples. Even if you have good skin, you must know the trials of those lurking, painful pimples that crop up overnight. We've long relied on Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17) to stop the swelling — just a little dab before bed shrinks them practically before our eyes. But if you consider yourself crafty, why not DIY your own overnight acne treatment? Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 from Nordstrom Stop staining your bedclothes. Unless you have some major free time, you're likely to reserve self-tanner application for the evening. Doing so allows formulas to truly sink in (and not irritate you with that DHA smell). But if you're a night-owl tanner, then you'll need a pair of dark, breathable sleepwear like this Ralph Lauren Jersey Pajama Set ($78). You won't sweat off and streak the formula in the loose cotton. Just get yourself some matching colored sheets, too, so you can avoid that bottle of bleach entirely. Ralph Lauren Cotton Jersey Pajama Set $78 from Ralph Lauren Relax during your REM cycle. Fragrance is said to be a powerful factor in your mood. Ease into slumber with the help of essential oils, like Bath & Body Works Lavender Chamomile Pillow Mist ($13). Lavender and chamomile essential oils are famous for their soothing, sleep-inducing properties. Even your migraine will feel a little less powerful after a few deep inhales. Bath & Body Works Lavender Chamomile Pillow Mist $13 from bathandbodyworks.com Soften tough tootsies. As warm weather approaches, we're gearing up to rock our pedicure-flaunting pumps and sandals. You, too? Kick up your foot care routine to make sure your toes are ready in time. Bliss Softening Socks ($52) are lined with a moisturizing gel that will smooth away cracks and calluses in your tired, Winter-worn feet while you sleep. Bliss Softening Socks $39 from Bliss Smooth away stress with a facial massage. There are some major benefits to facial massages: firmer skin, a tighter jawline, and reduced anxiety are just a few reasons to incorporate it into your nightly routine. Using an oil will help your fingers glide over your face easily, letting your massage last as long as you'd like. We like the luxe, multitasking formula of Chantecaille Rose de Mai Face Oil ($185) — roses have antiaging and brightening benefits. Chantecaille Rose de Mai Face Oil, 1.0 oz. $185 from Neiman Marcus Make your scalp work double time. Some believe that your hair grows faster overnight. The theory seems valid — after all, many of your body's cells (including your skin!) regenerate as you sleep. Even if hair growth doesn't depend on the time of day, we apply Women's Rogaine Foam ($32) to our thinning parts before bed just in case. Rogaine Women's Hair Regrowth Treatment Foam 2 Month Supply $31.99 from Walgreens Firm your face in one step. Sleeping masks are the hottest trend in skin care right now for good reason — they're made for us lazy beauty girls. Treatments like Olay Regenerist Luminous Overnight Mask ($29) penetrate deep in the skin while you sleep, so when you wash your face in the morning, your bright complexion won't even need concealer. Olay Regenerist Luminous Overnight Facial Mask Gel Moisturizer $31.99 $25.59 from Walgreens Hydrate your complexion without skin care products. You already know the respiratory health benefits of a humidifier, but don't ignore what it can do for your skin! Leave it on overnight, and you'll wake up to firmer, softer-looking skin. This chic Swizz-Style humidifier ($160) also features a fragrance dispenser to mist out your favorite scent. So luxe! Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living Stadler FormTM Oskar Evaporative Humidifier $159.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond