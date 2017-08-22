Can't Kick Your Sinus Infection? This Can Help

 Skip Nav
Don't let your guard down — cold season is still in full effect. The combination of Winter's dry air, a turned-up thermostat, and closed windows can wreak havoc on your respiratory system. The best way to combat dry air and reduce your susceptibility to infection is to invest in a humidifier. If you've suffered through too many colds, it might be time to see what all the hype is about.

1. Relieve sinusitis: When the air is too dry, sinuses don't drain and function properly. According to many ENT experts, adding humidity to the air is generally good for sinus health — especially if you're regularly suffering from congestion and sinusitis.

2. Heal faster: Whether it be a cold, asthma, or allergies, a humidifier keeps your nasal passages lubricated, which helps speed up the healing process when you're under the weather. For people with bad allergies, there are humidifiers that are specially designed to purify the air as well.

3. No more nosebleeds: Another reason keeping your nasal passages moist and lubricated is essential is to prevent nosebleeds. If you're regularly experiencing nosebleeds due to your dry climate, it's worth a try. Many people have found that it makes a huge difference.

4. Alleviate snoring: The moisture from a humidifier keeps the throat from drying out and relieves the intensity of that annoying snoring sound. If you or your partner is a snorer, the added bonus is that (at least) one of you will be sleeping more soundly.

5. Support beautiful skin: Soothe dry skin by sleeping with a humidifier on through the night. In the morning, you'll notice not only that your face looks more supple but also that your hands and lips don't feel dry and dehydrated.

Before you go out and purchase one, learn about the differences between warm- and cool-mist humidifiers.

— Additional reporting by Heather Dale

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Healthy LivingWinterColdsAllergiesSleep
camz camz 3 years
My humidifier is perhaps the most important thing I need every winter. Funny, I just posted the below today. Great minds think alike, I guess. http://thenycdiet.blogspot.com/2014/01/five-items-to-help-you-survive-winter.html
Doug15225449 Doug15225449 3 years
Found a great humidifier on Amazon at a cheaper price with awesome reviews and free shipping: http://amzn.to/1eYnIae - Can't beat this deal with a stick.
Margaret14687098 Margaret14687098 4 years
We had a cool mist humidifier (Vornado) for a while, but I never felt much of a difference in our super dry apartment. It also was pretty noisy. Recently we switched to a Honeywell model 3040 warm mist humidifier. It is the best humidifier, it's soooo great! Not only is it quiet, but it works very well. I can actually feel a difference in the room. On the high setting, it actually works too well causing our windows to look like a steam room! It does not have a UV light although I don't think that is all that important as long as you maintain the warm mist humidifiers properly. I was wary at first of getting a warm mist device, but you really would have to put your hand over the mist for a good long while before risking getting burned.
Advah Advah 6 years
Maybe a stupid question, but do you get the same result (ish) by putting clothes to dry in the bedroom during the night? Because I sleep terribly whenever I have clothes drying out in my room, even if they're just a bit humid and not soaking wet :?
lauren lauren 6 years
Oh I have one sitting in my garage right now! I will be pulling it out and giving it a try! Thanks Heather and I am glad to hear yours was just unplugged wackdoodle!
Heather-Dale Heather-Dale 6 years
They are amazing! wackdoodle - your skin must be super soft!
Angelica-Marden Angelica-Marden 6 years
I need to find my miracle gizmo! Thanks for the healthy reminder.
wackdoodle wackdoodle 6 years
For the last 10 years I have slept with a humidifier next to my bed. Last night I turned it on and started to panic. It wasn't working. I thought "oh man how am I going to sleep without it? My sinuses and throat will dry up and I'll be in pain by 3am." But lucky I had merely unplugged the thing.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds