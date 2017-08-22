Can't Kick Your Sinus Infection? This Can Help

Don't let your guard down — cold season is still in full effect. The combination of Winter's dry air, a turned-up thermostat, and closed windows can wreak havoc on your respiratory system. The best way to combat dry air and reduce your susceptibility to infection is to invest in a humidifier. If you've suffered through too many colds, it might be time to see what all the hype is about.



1. Relieve sinusitis: When the air is too dry, sinuses don't drain and function properly. According to many ENT experts, adding humidity to the air is generally good for sinus health — especially if you're regularly suffering from congestion and sinusitis.

2. Heal faster: Whether it be a cold, asthma, or allergies, a humidifier keeps your nasal passages lubricated, which helps speed up the healing process when you're under the weather. For people with bad allergies, there are humidifiers that are specially designed to purify the air as well.

3. No more nosebleeds: Another reason keeping your nasal passages moist and lubricated is essential is to prevent nosebleeds. If you're regularly experiencing nosebleeds due to your dry climate, it's worth a try. Many people have found that it makes a huge difference.

4. Alleviate snoring: The moisture from a humidifier keeps the throat from drying out and relieves the intensity of that annoying snoring sound. If you or your partner is a snorer, the added bonus is that (at least) one of you will be sleeping more soundly.

5. Support beautiful skin: Soothe dry skin by sleeping with a humidifier on through the night. In the morning, you'll notice not only that your face looks more supple but also that your hands and lips don't feel dry and dehydrated.

Before you go out and purchase one, learn about the differences between warm- and cool-mist humidifiers.

— Additional reporting by Heather Dale