Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Beauty Oils
Best Oils For Hair and Skin

Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Beauty Oils

The beauty market is flooded with all manner of miracle oils, some of which we can't even pronounce (kukui what?). But any experienced skin care mixtress knows the importance of having pure oils in your bathroom or kitchen cabinet. There's a reason these thicker liquids have been used since ancient times from head to toe. Since navigating the natural food aisle in your local health shop can be confusing, we've created this handy guide, below. In it, you'll learn the benefits of each oil as well as how to mix them properly for your next DIY beauty recipes.

First, base or carrier oils should make up the majority of your recipe because they have intensive hydrating properties. Then top that off with a treatment oil that targets specific ailments (like dry skin and swelling). Finally add the kicker — a few drops of an essential oil that's high in fragrance and potent in beauty benefits. If you're mixing these recipes at home, always make sure to do a test patch first to avoid any adverse reactions. In one quick trip to the health-food store, you could be well on your way to smoother skin and shinier hair. At the very least, you'll know which claims to believe when walking down the beauty aisle.

