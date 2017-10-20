 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Beauty Trends
Freak or Fleek: How Do You Rate Instagram Brow Trends?
Holiday Beauty
These 38 Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make You the Hero of Holiday Season
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
29 Pixie Cuts That'll Make Your Short Hair a Big Talking Point

If the bob is just not dramatic enough for you, and you can't be bothered with washing and drying a longer style, a liberating pixie cut could be right up your alley. Though you may not be able to experiment with updos, braids, and ponytails, a pixie still offers plenty of versatility. The cut itself can be androgynous and edgy with shaved sections and sharp lines, or softer and more romantic with longer bangs or a clever part that can be adapted to give you different looks. You can go wild with product to spike it up, slick it down, or add texture and curl, and you can also experiment with wild new colors. For a little Insta-inspiration, see how these ladies sport their pixies, then get that salon appointment booked!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty InstagramsShort HairstylesHairstylesHair
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Just Shaved Her Head — And It's Actually Pretty Hot!
by Perri Konecky
GoodDYEyoung's Poser Paste Temporary Hair Color
Beauty News
These New Rainbow Hair Colors Actually Show on Dark Hair — Without Damage
by Kristina Rodulfo
Vanessa Hudgens Bangs Haircut 2017
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Got Bangs — and to Say She's "Bangin'" Is Putting It Mildly
by Brinton Parker
Rice Water For Hair
DIY Beauty
This Cooking Liquid You Usually Throw Away Could Be the Secret to Great Hair
by Allie Merriam
Lime Crime Unicorn Dreams Hair Color for Dark Hair
Beauty News
Lime Crime Is Making It Possible For Brunettes to Rock Purple Hair
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds