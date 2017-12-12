 Skip Nav
Fenty Beauty Is Launching an ENTIRE Collection of Matte Lipsticks!

You knew Rihanna wouldn't let Christmas come and go without dropping a new Fenty Beauty launch on us, right? Over the past few days, she's been teasing vibrant lip shades like navy, lavender, and hot pink. Now, Riri has confirmed all our suspicions: she's launching a collection of 14(!!!) lipsticks.

Called Mattemoiselle (a genius name), the shades appear to include purple, red, green blue, orange, and deep reds and berries. This isn't Fenty's first lipsticks — the holiday Galaxy collection introduced the Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipsticks ($19). While the packaging looks similar, those lipsticks were all glittery, while the Mattemoiselle ones are purely matte.

What Fenty Beauty's New Holiday Lipsticks Actually Look Like on 4 Women

Take a look at the gorgeous shades, ahead. The new launches drop at 9am on Dec. 26, so set your alarms!

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Matte Lipstick Shades
Fenty Beauty Is Launching an ENTIRE Collection of Matte Lipsticks!
