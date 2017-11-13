 Skip Nav
Rihanna: "I Wanted a Lipstick That Wouldn't Budge — Even as You Make Out"

Last week, we learned that a universal red liquid lipstick is coming from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. And we finally have all of the juicy details about Stunna Lip Paint.

Here's what we know: this is the first liquid lipstick Rihanna has launched under her standout Sephora line. Like Gloss Bomb — a peach-pink shade that really does look rad on just about everyone — Stunna Lip Paint is meant to flatter most skin tones. Inclusivity is the same of Fenty's game. The cherry color is what the industry calls a "true red," meaning it is not too cool or too warm.

"The perfect red is hard to get right, and it's really hard to find YOUR red that works on your skin tone," Rihanna said in a press release. Damn straight, and if it's as gorgeous — or rather, stunning, in this case — as Gloss Bomb, we need it in our makeup bags. You probably do, too. (But you knew that already.)

The formula is described by the brand as a soft, matte pigment with 12-hour weightless stay. "I wanted a lipstick that wouldn't budge — even as you eat, even as you make out," Rihanna said.

It was also noted that the bottle needs to be activated before being used. So shake it, and then swipe on the intensely pigmented red. The doe-foot application looks cushion-y and comfy, and the rose gold top begs to be Instagrammed. You probably won't want to throw out the chic, graffiti-printed packaging.

Stunna Lip Paint ($24) launches on Nov. 23 at midnight ET — so plan your Thanksgiving travel logistics accordingly — at Sephora.com and FentyBeauty.com. It will be in Sephora stores on Nov. 23. Add it to your Google calendar NOW!

"A makeout-proof red lipstick is great, but let's be real — I really just want one that will last through lunch. And I think I've hit the jackpot with Lip Stunna. This truly does not budge upon application (so be careful when you put it on!), but despite such full coverage, my lips don't feel dry at all. I actually feel like I've coated my pout in a powerful film of crimson that conveniently feels as soft as a pillow. Consider this nude-lover addicted." — Alaina Demopoulos, editorial assistant, Beauty
