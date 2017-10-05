5 Times Rihanna Wore Fenty — And How to Get Each Look

You know a brand is legit when the celeb behind it rocks it on the regular. Case in point: Rihanna in Fenty Beauty. Sure, she probably knows exactly what works on her, and highly likely that created this line so that she could dive all the way into her makeup fantasies. Either way, and not to jinx it or anything, but she has nails it pretty much every single time. These five looks, created by Fenty Beauty Global make-up artist Priscilla Ono, are the receipts to prove it.

The versatility and range of each look is pretty impressive, but then again, are we really that surprised? It is Rihanna that we're talking about here. She can go out completely bare faced and still look stunning. For all of us Fenty fanatics, looking to live your best RiRi re-incarnated lives — here's exactly what you need to recreate each of these Fenty faces.