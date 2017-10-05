 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Literally Everything You Could Ever Want to Know About Double Process Hair Dye
Beauty Tips
6 Red Flags That You Are Buying Makeup That Doesn't Actually Work For You
Sephora
No Joke, Sephora Is Offering Crazy Sales on Palettes and Brush Sets — Just This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Times Rihanna Wore Fenty — And How to Get Each Look

You know a brand is legit when the celeb behind it rocks it on the regular. Case in point: Rihanna in Fenty Beauty. Sure, she probably knows exactly what works on her, and highly likely that created this line so that she could dive all the way into her makeup fantasies. Either way, and not to jinx it or anything, but she has nails it pretty much every single time. These five looks, created by Fenty Beauty Global make-up artist Priscilla Ono, are the receipts to prove it.

The versatility and range of each look is pretty impressive, but then again, are we really that surprised? It is Rihanna that we're talking about here. She can go out completely bare faced and still look stunning. For all of us Fenty fanatics, looking to live your best RiRi re-incarnated lives — here's exactly what you need to recreate each of these Fenty faces.

Related
5 Fenty Beauty Highlighters I'll Proudly Slather on My Skin Every Damn Day

Purple Haze
Sage Smoke
Lots of Lip
Iced Ri
Little Miss Sunshine
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fenty BeautyRihanna
Rihanna
Calling It! Purple Highlighter Will Be the Hottest Hue to Strobe With For Fall 2017
by Lauren Levinson
Is Fenty Beauty Cruelty-Free?
Rihanna
Yes, Fenty Beauty Is Cruelty-Free — Because Rihanna F*cking Gets It
by Kirbie Johnson
Fenty Beauty Reviews
Rihanna
The Verdict's In — Here's What Reviewers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty's Top Products
by Krista Jones
When Will Fenty Beauty Release Eye Shadow?
Rihanna
by Catherine Conelly
Best Fenty Beauty Products For Fair Skin
Rihanna
I Tried the 5 Best Fenty Beauty Products For Fair Skin — They Get an A+ From Me
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds