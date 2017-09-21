Rihanna Just Revealed Fenty Beauty's Holiday Collection and We Can't Even

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Rihanna just dropped some stop-everything-you're-doing news: Fenty Beauty is coming out with an entire holiday collection on Oct. 13. And here we were still recovering from her massive launch just two weeks ago.

First, she gave a preview of an eye shadow palette in a teaser video. It comes in a holographic rainbow case and features 14 colors. They all appear to have a shimmer finish and come in an incredible array of electric shades. There's metallic gold, silver, olive, purple, indigo, red, hot pink, aqua, and lime green among them. Dreamy.

In another post, she revealed the entire lineup, which appears to include liquid eyeliner, a makeup brush to go with the palette, more lip glosses, and multiple lipsticks. The latter is especially notable since one of the biggest questions people had after Rihanna launched Fenty was why she only launched with one "universal" lip gloss shade. Well, there you have it — she was just waiting for the right moment to debut colors. It looks like there's peach, pink, lavender, and a berry red. Take a look yourself:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Like the rest of her collection, it will be available at Sephora online and in stores. Stay tuned for more!